Four Kagezi murder suspects charged, remanded

After eight years, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Monday morning presented four people before the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court to answer charges of murder of the then assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Joan Kagezi.

The suspects include; Daniel Kisekka Kiwanuka, 43, John Kibuuka alias Musa Male, 32, John Massajjage, 50, alias Brain Mubiru and Nasur Abdallah Mugonole Male, 39.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza who formally read the charges of terrorism contrary to section 7(1)(a) and (2)(b) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 and murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act Cap 120.

However, the group was not allowed to take a plea as the charges against them are capital in nature and can only be tried in the High Court.

“You are here for the purposes of communicating to you about the charges. This court lacks jurisdiction to entertain your plea so you are remanded until November 20, 2023, when you will return for further mention,” Mr Kakooza held.

The prosecution led by Mr Thomas Jatiko and Ms Lilian Omara contends that the suspects and others still at large on March 30, 2015, at Kiwatule, Nakawa Division in Kampala District; for purposes of influencing the government or intimidating the public or a section of the public and for a political, religious, social or economic aim, indiscriminately without due regard to the safety of others or property, directly involved themselves or were complicit in the attack on and murder of Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Namazzi Kagezi, a person in Public Institution.