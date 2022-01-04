Court orders release of satirical novelist Kakwenza

Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija. PHOTO/FILE

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • But the former rebel leader, President Museveni, has since cracked down on dissent and changed the constitution to allow himself to contest elections again and again.

A Kampala court on Tuesday ordered the release of an acclaimed Ugandan novelist who was detained and allegedly tortured after he posted unflattering comments about veteran President Museveni's powerful son.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.