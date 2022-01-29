Prime

Court orders retrial of Amin’s claims over Mbuya Barracks land

boss

By  Charles Tabu  &  Denis Bbosa

What you need to know:

  • Justice Cheborion Bashariki in his lead judgment dated December 22, 2021, reversed all the orders of High Court issued more than 10 years ago that had thrown out claims by the former president’s daughter over the said land.

The Court of Appeal has ordered that the contested prime land housing Mbuya Army Barracks in Nakawa Division, be handed back to Muye Mayimuna Amin, the daughter of former president Idi Amin.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.