Deputy Speaker sued over alleged torture

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among

By  Juliet Kigongo

  • Mr Matovu contends that he has since incurred a lot of expenses in medical treatment and is now seeking to be awarded damages worth Shs500m.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has been sued for allegedly being behind the torture of a city property dealer.
Mr Francis Matovu, alias Butto, in his law suit filed before the Kampala High Court earlier this week, claims he was arrested by uniformed security personnel on Speke Road in Kampala on November 9,  on the orders of Ms Among and driven to Mbuya Army Barracks.

