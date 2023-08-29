Court orders transfer of Israeli man accused of killing his Ugandan wife to Luzira

The Magistrates Court in Mpigi has ordered the transfer of an Israeli man accused of killing his wife to Luzira Maximum Prison after the suspect claimed that his health is deteriorating in his current detention cell in Kigo Prison.

Court presided over by Mpigi Grade One Magistrate Ezra Solomon Okem heard that Israeli Raed Wated’s life is at risk at Kigo since he can’t receive necessary medical attention yet he is battling hernia.

Through his lawyer Isaac Ayebazibwe, 58-year-old Wated August 29 asked court to “order his transfer from Kigo to another detention facility where he can easily access medical attention,” to which the presiding magistrate agreed.

“At Kigo Prison, he can’t receive specialized treatment. We pray that he can be transferred to another place where he can receive the medical attention he requires,” he said.

In response, state prosecutor Joy Apolot noted that the state does not have any problem with the transfer request and asked court to be considerate of transport costs if Wated is transferred to another prison.

Magistrate Okem agreed with the two parties and ordered that Wated be transferred to Luzira Murchison Bay Prison as he remanded him again- until September 19 when he is expected in the same court.

Meanwhile, Apolot had also told the court that police investigations into the matter were still ongoing.

Still on Tuesday, Ayebazibwe applauded court for accepting their request to transfer his client to Luzira.

“We are relieved that the court has accepted to transfer him to another facility, but we want prosecution to expedite investigations so that our client is committed to the High Court for trial because we know he is innocent,” he said.

The accused person is facing murder charges.

According to court records, Wated first reported a case of disappearance of his 25-year-old wife Monica Nabukenya on July 16, 2023 on intent to divert police investigation into the whereabouts of his lover.