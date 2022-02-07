Court sets March trial date for author Kakwenza

Some of the torture marks on Kakwenza’s back. PHOTOS/ DAVID LUBOWA/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On Monday, the European Union and several member states issued a joint statement calling for a "comprehensive investigation" into rights abuses in Uganda.

A Ugandan court on Monday ordered a prominent author to stand trial next month on charges of insulting President Yoweri Museveni and his son.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.