Court to hear application seeking to halt Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya trial

The International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court in Kampala is today (Monday) set to hear an application in which MPs Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) are seeking to halt their trial over the Masaka killings.

The legislators are facing charges of terrorism, murder, attempted murder and aiding and abetting terrorism. Their co-accused include; Mike Sserwadda, Jude Muwonge, Bulo Wamala, John Mugera and Jackson Kanyike.

In their application, the legislators contend that they petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking interpretation on two questions which included; whether the protection of witnesses in the manner within the court’s ruling contravenes and is inconsistent with Articles 28 and 44; and whether rule 22 of the judicature rules 2016 is inconsistent with articles 28, 42 and 44.

They further contend that there is a serious threat of conviction and that they fear that immediately after the trial, the court may commence conviction against them by way of imprisonment before the determination of the intended constitutional petition thereby rendering it nugatory and useless.

According to the legislators, they are affected and aggrieved by all the actions of the Director of Public Prosecutions for being inconsistent and in contravention with the Constitution thus waiting for the Constitutional Court to determine on the same.