Court to hear Molly Katanga bail application

High Court Judge Isaac Muwata has sent April 3 as the date to hear the bail application in which Molly Katanga is seeking to regain temporary freedom.

Molly Katanga was charged with the murder of her husband Henry Katanga before Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court on January 24. She was then remanded to the Women’s Wing of Luzira Prison, where she remains to date.

Molly Katanga listed 15 grounds for the High Court to consider and release her on bail pending the hearing of the case.

“I have been advised by my lawyers that my medical condition coupled with my advanced age of 55 years, qualify as special circumstances and considerations for the grant of bail,” Ms Katanga stated in her bail application.

Ms Katanga also said that before her court appearance, she had spent two months at the International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where she underwent five surgeries, hence requiring specialized treatment which is not in prison.

Ms Kantaga listed four sureties including; John Patrick Kaboyo, Mr Geoffrey Kamuntu, Gen Emmanuel Nyamunywanisa and Ms Margaret Muhanga Mugisa.

The same court has also set July 2 to begin hearing the murder case against Ms Molly Katanga and four others who are currently out on bail.

Prosecution states that on November 2, 2023 at Mbuya Chwa 2 Road, Nakawa Division, with malice aforethought, Molly Katanga killed her husband.

The widow is charged alongside her two daughters Patricia Kakwanza and Martha Nkwanzi. The two daughters face a lesser charge of destroying evidence.