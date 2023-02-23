Court to rule on signatures in Kanungu marriage case

Kanungu Grade One Magistrate Asanasio Mukobi will on March 14 rule on the authenticity of the signatures in a case where a woman is challenging an earlier court ruling that ordered her to refund Shs10.43m for breach of a marriage promise.

The adjournment came after lawyers of Mr Richard Tumwine, whom Ms Fortunate Kyarikunda is supposed to refund the money, yesterday argued that the signatures in the appeal papers are different from those on her other documents.

Last month, the same court issued an ex-parte judgement that found Ms Kyarikunda guilty of breach of promise to marry Mr Tumwine, a teacher by profession. He paid her tuition to study a diploma in law at the Law Development Center (LDC), on the understanding that she would be his future wife in 2018, but this never materialised.

But Ms Kyarikunda, a law enforcement officer in Rubanda District, challenged the ruling of the court on grounds that she was never given an opportunity to defend herself, which is a cardinal principal in law.

Yesterday, Ms Kyarikunda was not in court although she was represented by her lawyers from M/S Nasike & Company advocates.

BACKGROUND

On July 1, 2022, Mr Richard Tumwine filed civil suit No.024 of 2022 through his lawyer Mr Erasmus Nabimanya of Bikangiso & Co. Advocates against Ms Fortunate Kyarikunda whom he accused of breaching a 2018 promise to marry him, a commitment which formed the basis for his decision to sponsor her diploma in law course at the Law Development Centre in Kampala.