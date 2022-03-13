Prime

Covid funds: Uganda gets the all-clear from IMF

Health workers attend to a Covid-19 patient in an ICU at Mulago National Referral Hospital early 2021. PHOTO/ PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • In the brief statement, the IMF Executive Board explained that Ugandan authorities skillfully managed the second wave of the pandemic last July. 

Uganda is set to receive financial aid of $125 million (Shs14.2 billion) to help the government fund programmes critical in driving its economic recovery and development in the short and medium term.

