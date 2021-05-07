Criminals attack two cars with petrol bombs- police

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Police are hunting at least four people, including two teenagers who are said to have targeted private cars with petrol bombs during a traffic jam at Kireka Township Thursday evening.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said no one was injured in the incidents, but the cars were damaged.

“We have obtained CCTV footage of one of the incidents. We are working on getting the footage of the second incident. The suspects will be arrested and prosecuted for carrying out such a felony that endangers life and property,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Owoyesigyire said on Friday.

There has been a string of attacks using petrol bombs in Kampala City since last year. Most of them have been targeting government vehicles. This is the first one where private cars have been targeted.

In the Thursday incidents at Kireka, the first attack was against Shafiq Mubiru near the railway crossing at around 8PM.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the CCTV footage shows one male juvenile hurling a liquid in the bottle at the car which Mubiru was driving. Another child, he said, lit the liquid before they fled the scene.

“Mubiru told us that he heard a loud bang and then saw fire on his car. He got out to extinguish it. He was helped by the residents around to put the fire out. He has reported an arson case and we are investigating it,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Another incident happened at the same time a few metres away on Jinja Road when criminals on a motorcycle hurled a petrol bomb at a vehicle that was being driven by Ms Rose Kyasimire. She was in a traffic jam.

Ms Kyasimire’s car was engulfed with fire, but the flames were put out by the residents and the police.

Police haven’t yet identified the attackers in the second incident since their motorcycle’s number plate wasn’t visible.

Mr Owoyesigyire said they have strengthened patrols and deployments on all major roads in the city centre especially where there is traffic jam to secure the motorists.

“The deployments will ensure that no motorist’s life or property is threatened or attacked. Police have put in place all its resources to ensure that the culprits are arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

