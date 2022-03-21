Crisis looms as Mubende water source dries up

Residents in Mubende Municipality are on the brink of an acute water shortage after a major water source supplying the area dried up.

Since 2006, National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has been pumping water it supplies to its clients in the area- from Katoma Dam.

“Due to prolonged dry spells and massive encroachment on the swamp’s boundaries by farmers, the water levels have drastically reduced, forcing NWSC to stop pumping water from the Katoma dam,” a source within the firm said.

Locals from the villages of Katoma, Kibyaayi, Booma and Kaweeri also draw water from Katoma dam.

Ms Agnes Nakawooya, a resident of Kibyaayi Village blamed NWSC for “failing to desilt the dam for a long time.”

“Before NWSC took over the dam, residents used to desilt it regularly, but they (NWSC) have neglected it,” she said during an interview on Sunday.

A resident March 19, 2022 walks at a water drained section of Katoma Swamp which supplies water for various purposes in Mubende Municipality. PHOTO/BARBRA NALWEYISO

Mr Charles Ssemwogere, the chairperson of West Division in Mubende noted that municipal authorities had directed NWSC to deal with the issue after a visit at the dam last year but less was done.

He also partially attributed the dam’s ‘desertification’ on defiant locals.

“We noticed that residents have encroached on the swamp that feeds the dam. We ordered them to swiftly halt their farming activities after sensitizing them about the danger they are posing to the water source. Some of them vacated last month but they had already caused damage,” he said.

In some parts of Mubende Town, tap water was off by Monday morning with bicycle water vendors trading a 20-litre jerry can of water at Shs700.

“Our only hope is now is in the anticipated seasonal rainfall. If it delays, we will be finished,” Mr Sulait Ssekiwunga ,a resident of Mubende Town said .

Mr Ronald Lotette, the Mubende environment officer warned that more disaster awaits the district if residents continue to degrade the environment.

“Even other water sources will dry up if residents continue to ignore what technical people advise them to do,” he said.

Mr Alex Nahabwe, the NWSC manager in Mubende urged calm amongst residents.

“We have three water sources including Katoma, Katabalanga and Kakywamango. Since water has reduced in Katoma, we can pump from the other two and continue serving our clients,” he said.

NWSC is now constructing boreholes to help in case the situation worsens.

The boreholes will be connected to the NWSC network around Mubende Town, according to Mr Nahabwe.