Cultural leaders petition Alupo over Emorimor

Cultural leaders under their association, the Iteso Cultural Union House of Elders, have petitioned the office of the vice president over a conflict of interest between the Executive and the Judiciary in handling the cultural affairs of Iteso.

On December 19, 2022, the government through the Gender ministry gazetted Mr Paul Sande Emolot as the third cultural head of the Iteso speakers.

However, the development was not received well by the Iteso Cultural Union house of elders, a faction opposed to Mr Emolot’s election.

In a January 9 petition signed by Mr William Alloch Akol, the chairperson of Iteso Cultural Union House of Elders, asked the vice president, Ms Jessica Alupo, to review the minister’s actions concerning the process of replacing the Emorimor, which they allege has plunged the cultural institution into confusion.

Mr Alloch said after the demise of Augustine Lemukol Osuban, the Emorimor of Iteso, a clique of people led by Mr Emolot hijacked the cultural process of replacing the cultural leader as guided by the law.

He added that the cultural elders sought a court redress in Soroti High Court and a temporary injunction was issued on October 31, 2022, and distributed to all relevant government offices restraining Mr Emolot and his clique from carrying out duties as the Emorimor.

They further state that the same minister went ahead to gazette the controversial leader on December 16, 2022.

“The actions of the minister borders contempt of court orders and sets a bad precedent,” the petition adds.