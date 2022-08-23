We can live without cultural head - Iteso

A section of Iteso have expressed their dissatisfaction at the manner in which the process of succeeding the late Emorimor Augustine Osuban Olemukol is being handled.

There are two major factions, one led by Mr Paul Sande Emolot, and the other led by Mr George William Alloch, the chairperson of Iteso Cultural Union house of elders.

Mr Emolot is also the former cultural union prime minister under the late Emorimor.

Mr Stephen Ekellot, a member of the Teso chapter, told Daily Monitor on Sunday that they are better off living under clan leadership than the falsehood of having Emorimor as unifier.

He said according to the Iteso Cultural Union constitution, the clan heads, who form the delegates conference that is meant to elect the next Emorimor, have never been instituted.

He added that Mr Emolot’s faction has frustrated the attempts of the house of elders to create it.

“If we can’t have a transparent succession process, then let us shelve the idea of Emorimor and revert to clan leadership than lock ourselves in a circle of fights,” Mr Ekellot said.

Selfish ambitions

Ms Grace Acan, the former cultural union representative from Asuret Sub-county, Soroti District, said the irregularities are a sign of greed.

“We all know that in the event of a leadership gap, the process to constitute the delegates conference has to start from village to sub-county level, but this has not been followed,” Ms Acan said.

She said many Iteso now prefer to stay without chiefdom.

Court has issued several orders barring Mr Emolot from conducting any activities as Emorimor until the main suit against him is disposed of.

Soroti High Court last week for the third time issued another injunction blocking Mr Emolot from performing any cultural roles as head of the institution.

Mr Alloch said despite all the court orders, Mr Emolot and team have refused to honour them.

However, Mr John Francis Okuma, the former speaker of the cultural union council, said these processes culminated in the nomination of Mr Emolot as Emorimor in April unopposed after others failed to show interest.

He added that there are other avenues besides court to amicably handle the cultural issues.

Mr Okuma said since Mr Emolot is the chairperson of the cultural union council, he is mandated to steer the succession but it doesn’t also bar him from contesting for the cultural head position.