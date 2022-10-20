Gender minister mediates in row over Teso Emorimor

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has started the mediation process between two warring factions of the Iteso Cultural Union (ICU) over who will become the next Emorimor.

Ms Betty Amongi, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, convened the meeting at the Ministry of Gender offices in Kampala yesterday.

This comes a result of an October 10 order the High Court in Soroti issued directing a mediation after conflicts left the cultural institution without a head.

The position of the Emorimor fell vacant upon the demise of Augustine Osuban Lemukol on February 5. The Emorimor title is given to an Iteso king (cultural leader).

Since then two factions emerged over who should be the interim Emorimor; the house of elders led by one of the founder ICU members, William Alloch fronted prime minister Augustine Omare Okurut to spearhead the transition as interim Emorimor, who was fought by the Paul Sande Emolot faction.

In protest, Mr Okurut and other cabinet ministers in the late Emorimor’s government accused Mr Emolot’s team of being uncivilised.

Mr Emolot in the late Emorimor’s cabinet was the chairperson of Iteso Cultural Union Council, but before Emorimor Lemukol died, he disbanded the council, rendering it inactive.

Mr Emolot’s faction in March appointed him the acting Emorimor, later climaxing it with his installation as Emorimor, which the other factions have challenged in the courts of law.

On July 10, Mr Alloch’s team was beaten up while they attempted to serve court orders to the faction of Emolot who were conducting elections of the cultural leader.

On October 10, Soroti High Court referred the two warring factions to the Ministry of Gender for mediation.

Yesterday, the factions presented themselves to the ministry for mediation on how the matter on the succession to Teso kingship should take shape.

Mr Emolot’s coronation had been planned for October 22 at Soroti sports ground.