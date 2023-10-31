Death toll from Masaka children’s school fire rises to 7

The death toll from a Monday morning boys’ dormitory fire at a children’s school in Masaka City has climbed to seven, authorities have confirmed.

By the end of Monday four Kasaana Junior School pupils had been confirmed dead- including pre-primary pupils Aloysius Ahebwa and Katende Malik.

As of Tuesday afternoon, authorities said three more fatalities were confirmed following the blaze which police initially said started from a short circuit as matron Christine Adong charged her phone.

“We have received information that more have passed on and these are Hillary Walugembe (Top Class), Austin Kisomosi, Martin Muganga, Jordan Ssendagire and Arnold Tumwesigye (P1),” southern region deputy police commander SP Jamada Wandera told journalists in an update on the school in Masaka City’s Nyendo Mukungwe Division.

The fire-devastated dormitory accommodated about 15 children of Top and P1 class, according to police.

Police is now urging school proprietors to adhere to state recommendations to avoid rampant school fires.

“Directors of such schools should always ensure to comply with the Ministry of Health and Education guidelines such as having no burglar proofs in dormitories as well as having double not triple decker beds,” SP Wandera said on Tuesday.

SP Wandera also hoped that police will work around the clock in a detailed probe for “the root cause of the incident.”

“We instituted investigations into the root cause of this fire that has claimed such a number of our pupils. We shall be able to come up with a report,” he pledged.