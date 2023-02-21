Decomposing body of woman discovered in garbage pit

Mr Dominic Kibalama, a resident, said they were drawn to the scene by a pungent smell, and after sifting through the garbage, they found the body of the yet-to-be identified lady. Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa region police spokesperson, confirmed the incident, saying the Acting Officer in-Charge (OC) of Njeru Police Station, ASP Daniel Ego, and detectives visited the scene, but residents could not identify the deceased because the body was in its advanced stages of decomposition.

“The body was found lying in a trench along the Jinja-Kampala Highway, surrounded by garbage. While most residents couldn't give a positive description due to the advanced decomposition, some described her as 'one of the lunatics who roamed the area,” Ms Butoto said.

She further explained that the deceased was found lying face down, with 'substances' coming out of other parts of her body, but with no signs of any injuries.

Ms Butoto appealed to whoever has a missing female person to check at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital morgue where the body was conveyed.