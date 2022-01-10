Prime

Districts feel pinch of low revenue collection

Vendors in Ibanda market in January 2021.  Markets are some of the facilities local governments collect revenue from. Photo/Rachel Mabala 

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

  • District leaders say several activities have been put on hold while others have suffered budget cuts due to poor revenue collection.

Several districts countrywide have failed to hit revenue collection targets due to a number of challenges, among which include the Covid-19 pandemic.
Additionally, activities of many local governments have suffered budget cuts due to lack of resources.
Local revenue constitutes about 2 percent of a district’s annual budget and failure to realise it affects implementation of activities locally financed.
 In the 2020/2021 Financial Year, Lyantonde District had projected to collect Shs179m from local revenue but got only Shs71m  due to the effects of Covid-19 confinement measures.

