Doctors demand special Parliament sitting to discuss health sector

Uganda Medical Association (UMA) president-elect, Dr Samuel Odongo Oledo (seated, centre), addresses a press conference in Kampala. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Moses Ndhaye

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • On the issue of increment of doctor’s salary, Dr Oledo said the doctors’  strike will continue until the government fulfills its pledge on their welfare

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) president, Dr Samuel Oledo,  has urged Parliament to organise a special sitting to discuss doctors’ salary increment among others issues in the health sector.
Dr Oledo made the remark during a press conference in Kampala yesterday.
He said among the issues that Parliament should discuss is the recruitment of health workers because there are many trained health workers who are not employed, yet health facilities in the country have staff shortages.
“This year alone, the Ministry of Health returned more than Shs80b to the government treasury. What kind of frustration is this?” Dr Oledo said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.