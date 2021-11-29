Doctors set to call off strike

Uganda Medical Association (UMA) yesterday said it is set to call off the ongoing strike after it received a written commitment from President Museveni regarding the fulfilment of his promises.

Medical doctors said last Tuesday that they would continue with their strike even after agreeing on solutions concerning their welfare and other gaps in healthcare in a meeting with the President.

They added that a strike, which was started on November 21, would not reach a logical conclusion until President Museveni wrote to them officially.

Dr Samuel Oledo, the UMA president, told Daily Monitor yesterday that they are set to call off the strike this week. He said they are confident the President’s promises will be fulfilled this time round.

“The strike has levels. The President wrote to us, so we have to explain to [our] National Governing Council and eventually call for an Annual General Meeting which will be on Tuesday,” he said, adding, “This week, before Wednesday, we shall have suspended the industrial action (strike).”

Dr Oledo described President Museveni’s commitment as “really parental” and practical since “they have a time frame attached to [it].”

The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, also told NTV that she is hopeful the doctors’ strike will be called off this week to pave way for undisrupted service delivery.

Previous reports by this newspaper indicated that the strike has had devastating effects on patients’ access to quality healthcare across the country.

The doctors’ concerns range from lack of employment for their qualified colleagues, delayed promotions in government hospitals, lack of personal protection equipment (PPEs), welfare and remuneration, among others.

The ongoing strike followed a 90-day ultimatum that UMA had given government to implement promises President Museveni made over the years regarding their payment and other issues.

In a meeting with UMA leaders last week, President Museveni agreed to enhance doctors’ salary in the next financial year and give each a tax-free vehicle.

He reportedly ordered the Health minister to ask for all the money she needs to address the problem of unreliable supply of personal protective equipment for health workers.

Mr Museveni said all doctors who qualify for public service should be employed.

Salaries

UMA said in the commitment, the salary of medical officers will be increased to Shs5m, senior medical consultants (Shs17m), and intern doctors (Shs2.5m).