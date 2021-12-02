Medical doctors strike takes new twist

Uganda Medical Association (UMA) president, Dr Samuel Odongo Oledo (seated, centre), addresses a press conference in Kampala on November 8. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • UMA said Mr Museveni, in a meeting with their leaders last week, agreed to enhance doctors’ salary in the next financial year and give each a tax-free vehicle.

Medical doctors have said they will instead continue with the strike contrary to earlier communication from their president, Dr Samuel Oledo, that they were to call it off before yesterday.
Dr Herbert Luswata, the general secretary of Uganda Medical Association (UMA), told Daily Monitor yesterday that the strike will continue until government delivers on some of the promises made by President Museveni in a meeting with their officials last week.
“Apart from delivering on the promise of increasing salary of medical interns and senior house officers, we want a clarification from government on how to get the tax free cars and where to get the money for the cars; at least for 10 senior consultants for now,” he said.

