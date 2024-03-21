Dokolo picks Cecilia Ogwal’s successor

Dokolo goes to the polls today in a closely fought race to elect the District Woman MP.

The Electoral Commission (EC) cleared seven candidates to run for the parliamentary seat, which became vacant following the death of Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal on January 18.

The Electoral Commission said yesterday that they are prepared to conduct a transparent, free and fair exercise after displaying of the Voters Register, the nomination of candidates and campaigns ahead of the poll.

“Generally, as the Electoral Commission, we are much prepared; the materials have even been dispatched to the district awaiting dispatch tomorrow to polling stations,” said Mr Richard Nsuube, the EC’s deputy public relations officer.

“We are having a stakeholder engagement meeting in Dokolo to iron out a few issues so that we are on the same page. The polling officials have already been identified and are waiting for deployment to the polling stations. So, as a Commission, we are prepared 100 percent. People are on the ground, and the supervisors are in the field,” he added.

The EC also urged candidates, their supporters, and other stakeholders to follow relevant laws and guidelines that govern elections to avoid violence.

“Where you find something has not been done well on the polling day, please report it,” Mr Nsuube added.

The battle is now between the late Ogwal’s daughter, Dr Rosemary Alwoch of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, Ms Harriet Ageno of National Unity Platform (NUP), and Ms Janet Rose Adongo Elau Okello of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Others are Ms Sarah Aguti Nyangkori of Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party, and Dr Esther Akullo Obot Otada and Ms Rebecca Arao, both independent candidates. There are 173 polling stations and more than 93,700 voters in Dokolo.

Profile

Dr Rosemary Alwoch Ogwal (FDC)

Dr Alwoc Ogwal, who holds a PhD in Economics wants to accomplish her late mother’s five-year term plan. “Mum was in the middle of finishing her journey and she had a huge programme of work for Dokolo.

Some of them [unfinished projects] had a local dimension, some of them had a national dimension and others had an international dimension. This programmes or projects are more about capacity building and development.”

Ms Sarah Aguti Nyangkori (UPC)

She is a social worker and a graduate of Social Works and Social Administration from Uganda Christian University, Mukono.

She emerged as UPC’s official flag bearer following the party district conference held at Dokolo Catholic Parish on February 19. She contested against the late Ogwal in the 2021 district woman parliamentary race and lost the election. The late Ogwal retained her seat after she contested on the FDC ticket and garnered 32,223 votes against UPC’s Aguti’s 10,460 votes in a hotly contested race.

“I promise to do the best I can when elected to Parliament and make sure your voices are heard by the government of Uganda,” she says.

“I want to prioritise education. We need more doctors, teachers and engineers in Dokolo.”

Ms Janet R. Adongo Elau (NRM)

She is a nurse by profession. In 2021, Ogwal retained her seat after she garnered 32,223 votes and defeated her closest rival, NRM’s Adong Elau, who polled 16,880 votes. “I intend to prioritise improving the healthcare of our people in Dokolo. I will also cooperate with fellow leaders to implement the NRM party manifesto,’’ she says. “In Dokolo we don’t have a general hospital and that is what MPs have been following. I will add my voice to the same cause and constantly remind the government to elevate one of our health centres into a general hospital.”

Ms Rebecca Arao (IND)

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (Accounting) and a post graduate Diploma in Financial Management.

The NRM leaning candidate has been actively involved in local politics since 2011. From 2011 to 2021, for instance, she served two terms as the female youth councillor for Dokolo District where she was the chairperson for Finance, Planning, Audit, and Administration (2011-2016) as well as the Secretary for Production, Marketing and Natural Resources (2016-2021). She also served as the secretary for health and education during the Financial Year 2021-2022. Also, Ms Arao is the Dokolo District coordinator for the Office of the National Chairman (ONC), National Resistance Movement (NRM). “I have come in particular to unite the people of Dokolo just like the late (Cecilia Atim Ogwal) used to do. The late never minded about party differences. She used to bring all of us together,” she says.

Dr Esther Akullo Obot (IND)

Dr Akullo Obot is an economist born to David P Obot, who was a UPC diehard and staunch supporter of the late Atim Ogwal before she shifted to FDC after sharply falling out with the Obote family. Dr Akullo is involved in several private initiatives, including being a leader in the Rotary movement, and as a private sector actor coordinating the work of Otada Group of Companies, which is into media, telecom, and commercial farming. “The issue of land is core for Dokolo residents. This has caused conflict even in the neighbouring districts. I have been the chairperson of Uganda Landowners Association, northern region...,” she says.