Don’t criminalise khat growing, Bobi tells govt

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has appealed to the government not to criminalise the growing and use of khat since some farmers solely depend on it for their livelihood.

Parliament recently passed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Bill, 2023, which, among others, slaps heavy fines on farmers who do not possess licences to grow khat. The Bill now awaits President Museveni’s assent.

Bobi Wine said khat or mairungi should be recognised as a cash crop instead of banning it.

“I know waragi (local brew) is more dangerous than khat but the government has not banned it. Let them regulate it like is the case in other countries such as Kenya and Yemen. People are earning from the cultivation of khat,” he said.

He was appearing on a talk show on Jubilee FM, a local radio station in Fort Portal City while on his mobilisation tour in the area.

“In the new Uganda, we shall have laws that are favourable to all the people, including khat cultivators,” he said.

Various callers on the talk show castigated Parliament for endorsing a law banning khat cultivation, citing concerns about the potential impact on their livelihoods.

Mr Joram Bitamanya, a member of FDC party, told Bobi Wine that “most sub-counties in Kabarole District depend on khat.”

For years, residents of Kabarole, particularly those from the sub-counties of Hakibaale, Kijura, Harugongo and Kibatsi, have relied heavily on khat cultivation as a means of sustenance.

Ms Aisha Kabanda, the Woman MP for Butambala, said in the Bill, they introduced a clause for the creation of an alternative source of income for khat growers to derive a livelihood.

After the talk show, Bobi Wine later opened NUP party offices on Ruhandiika Street.

Bobi’s vision

While addressing party supporters at Whispering Palm Gardens, he said his vision for the people of the Tooro Sub-region is to develop a tourism city by establishing infrastructure such as a better road network and an airport, which can aid tourists to fly directly to Fort Portal City.

Fort Portal has many natural attractions, including 52 crater lakes.

He said he would revamp all traditional schools, stressing that the education system needs to be overhauled for learners to be job creators.

Bobi Wine commended security forces for not disrupting his activities both in Mbarara and Fort Portal cities.

Bobi Wine is on a national mobilisation tour where he has opened NUP offices in different areas and met several party leaders.

Just like in Mbarara City on Monday, thousands of his supporters stormed the streets of Fort Portal City to welcome him.

About the bill

According to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Bill, 2023, anyone found engaging in the growing and production of khat without a licence faces a fine of Shs2.4m.