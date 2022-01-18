Dormitory fire: Police arrest four school staff

Four of the victims are pupils at New Crest Junior at Kibedi Day and Boarding Primary School in Kawempe Division Kampala City

By  Andrew Bagala

  • Police spokesman Fred Enanga said when their experts analysed the burnt dormitory, they found out that the school didn’t adhere to the standards set up by the Ministry of Education and Sports.

The police have arrested four staff of New Crest Junior at Kibedi Day and Boarding Primary School in Kampala, including the director and headmaster, after a dormitory fire that killed four children on Saturday.

