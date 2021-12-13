DPP directs court on torture claims by NUP coordinator

Moses Bigirwa (left) and Pidson Kareire at the Buganda Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kampala November 11. PHOTO/BETTY NDAGIRE

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Justice Abodo said her office received a complaint from Mr Bigirwa, accusing the police and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) of torture.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo, has directed the Resident State Attorney at Buganda Road to draft a response in regard to torture claims raised by Mr Moses Bigirwa, the coordinator of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party in eastern region.

