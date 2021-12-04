DR Congo airstrikes helped 27 hostages escape ADF rebels

Uganda in a joint operation with Congolese Forces are taking aim at ADF insurgents bases in the DR Congo. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • DRC and neighbouring Uganda are leading a joint operation against the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group in DRC's border provinces of North Kivu and Ituri.

Democratic Republic of Congo's army on Friday said a military operation including air and artillery strikes against the ADF rebel group earlier this week allowed 27 hostages to escape.

