Drugs worth over Shs100m seized in Kampala

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has seized drugs worth over shs100m from illegal drug outlets in the Kampala metropolitan, authorities said on Friday.

NDA head of enforcement Samuel Kyomukama told journalists that they have impounded over 303 boxes of drugs corresponding to the amount above.

“Today (September 29, 2023) NDA has concluded a compliance enforcement operation targeting illegal drug outlets in Kampala extra region, covering four divisions of Kawempe, Nakawa, Makindye and Rubaga,” he said.

“During the operation, a total of 144 outlets that were operating without licenses or with unqualified personnel were closed, and 303 boxes of assorted medicine impounded,” Kyomukama revealed during a press briefing at NDA extension offices in Nakawa.

The crackdown comes during a season in which NDA, working with Uganda Police, carried out a similar operation in mid-western Uganda districts of Ntoroko and Kyenjojo- where 7 suspects were arrested in connection with illegal possession and sale of government drugs.

On Friday, Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owesingyire declared that the Force will continue providing all the enforcement needed to boost the ongoing NDA operations in the country.

“Our job as the police is to work hand in hand with the enforcement of NDA. The investigative part is also done in liaison with them. We want to assure the public that our commitment to working with NDA is still on and whoever is engaging in activities that are illegal, we are willing to give a hand to NDA to ensure they are charged in courts of law,” Owesingyrie warned.

The operation is in line with NDA’s Mmandate to protect and promote public health through effective regulation of human and animal medicine, and healthcare products.