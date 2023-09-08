NDA impounds drugs worth Shs80m, closes 166 illegal outlets in Busoga

A total of 166 illegal drug outlets have been closed by officials from the National Drug Authority [NDA] and drugs worth millions of shillings confiscated.

The NDA head of enforcement Mr Samuel Kyomukama said the outlets had been opened in some of the districts found in Busoga sub-region.

‘’The NDA has concluded a five-day enforcement activity, targeting illegal drug outlets in the six districts making part of the South-Eastern region [Busoga] and closed 166 outlets operating illegally," Mr Kyomukama said on Friday.

He said the operators of the affected drug outlets lacked qualifications and licences as required by the law, adding that during the week-long crackdown on these facilities, 241 boxes of assorted medicines worth Shs80m were impounded.

Mr Kyomukama, however, said the impounded medicine will be given back to the owners of closed drug outlets.

‘’We have kept the medicines found with illegal operators of the drug outlets at our office and the owners will pick them up after clearing with us,’’ he added.

He advised the affected people to legalise their outlets and asked the public to be strict on them regarding licences.

The NDA coordinator for the South-Eastern region, Dr Zaiidi Mwondha, said there is no cause for alarm about the existence of illegal drug outlets in the area because their number is decreasing day by day.

He said: "Let me clearly state that the number of outlets we are closing is decreasing; so, those registering have increased."

According to Mwondha, although the number of drug inspectors is not enough, work on the ground to protect consumers is always done.

Mr Mwondha urged people to register their drug outlets, saying those planning to set them up should ensure that they have permanent premises and qualified health workers to avoid interferences by the NDA.