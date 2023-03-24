Drugs worth Shs30m impounded as NDA shuts 21 drug shops in Masaka

The National Drugs Authority (NDA) has closed 21 drug shops, 7 pharmacies and impounded 109 boxes of assorted medicines worth Shs30m.

The head of the enforcement at NDA, Samuel Kyomukama, said that the operations were carried out in districts of Masaka, Lwengo, Ssembabule, Mpigi and Wakiso.

According to Kyomukama, the operators were lacking operational licenses and also employed unqualified workers to run the drug shops.

“We hope that all drug outlet operators renew their licenses for 2023 to avoid being closed down,” Mr Kyomukama added.

He appealed to the public to always buy drugs from licensed pharmacies and also be vigilant about the drug shop operators whose licenses are not visible in their working stations.

“The society is dynamic and every time we try to close a gap here, they open a gap elsewhere but this enforcement is a continuous process. We continue to pursue those who do not comply with the law and we shall continue to arrest them for the benefit of our population,” Kyomukama explained on Friday.

Mr Dauda Kewaza, the assistant health officer for Masaka District hailed NDA for a “good job in helping them to fulfill their mandate to regulate the drug outlets.”

As a district, Kewaza noted that, they do not have enough funds to carry out the operations as he asked locals to be cautious.

Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson SP Twaha Kasirye said that their officers work with the NDA team to crack down on such people who put the lives of the people in danger.