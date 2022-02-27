EA citizens may pay their way out of Ukraine

This video grab taken from footage released by Radio RMF Poland on February 26, 2022, shows residents rushing to take shelter as an air raid siren wails in Kyiv on February 25, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AGGREY MUTAMBO Ange Iliza  &  BOB KARASHANI

What you need to know:

  • On Friday, governments in the region were assuring their citizens of the safety of their kin in Ukraine, even as some reached out for help from the embassies.
  • On Friday, governments in the region were assuring their citizens of the safety of their kin in Ukraine, even as some reached out for help from the embassies.
  • Kenya said it had been assured by EU member states neighbouring Ukraine of providing necessary visas to its citizens who want to leave for their safety.

Stranded East African nationals in Ukraine could force unplanned evacuation bills on their governments as invasion of the Eastern European country by Russia impact cost of fuel.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.