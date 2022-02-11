EC asks Court of Appeal to throw away poll petition against jailed MP Ssegirinya

Mohammed Ssegirinya

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • According to the application filed before the Appellate Court, the electoral body through its senior legal officer Mr Jude Mwassa stated that there was no appeal on record by Mr Sulaiman Kidandala Serwadda.

The Electoral Commission has asked the Court of Appeal to dismiss an election petition with costs against the jailed Kawempe North MP, Mohammad Ssegirinya.

