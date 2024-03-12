EC nominates 6 candidates for Dokolo MP by-election





Six candidates were yesterday nominated by the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest for Dokolo parliamentary by-election slated for March 21.

The seat for Dokolo Woman Member of Parliament became vacant following the death of Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal on January 18.

Those nominated by the EC to succeed the late legislator include her daughter Dr Rosemary Alwoc Ogwal, who is contesting on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket, Ms Janet Adongo Elau of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Ms Sarah Aguti Nyangkori of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party, Dr Esther Akullo Obot Otada, and Dr Grace Anna Lalam, all independent candidates.

Ms Harriet Ageno of the National Unity Platform (NUP) was equally nominated.

Dokolo returning officer, Mr Steven Ngobi, said seven aspirants picked nomination forms.

“Today was the first day of nomination and the exercise starts at 8 am and ends at 5 pm for two days. Aside from that, we are also conducting nominations for six vacancies which are at the sub-county and town council local governments,” he said.

“We have a short period for campaigns and after nominations closing Tuesday, we are going to have a harmonisation of campaign meetings, which will be held on Wednesday at the district council hall at 10 am and all nominated candidates must attend the meeting.”

What candidates say

Dr Akullo Obot said: “I have chosen a symbol of a ball and I feel very excited because we are going to change the trajectory of elections in Dokolo this time. I want to thank the Electoral Commission for doing a wonderful job. As an aspirant, I am an independent candidate. Independent in the sense that we are not leaning to any party. We are for everybody.”

Dr Lalam said she feels so happy being nominated as a candidate contesting for a parliamentary seat.

“The process has not been so easy because I passed through a lot of intimidation from other parties, most especially the party where I am leaning to (NRM). They wanted me to step down. So, we have been living under fear,” she said.

FDC candidate Dr Rosemary Alwoch during the nomination exercise at the Electoral Commision (EC) offices in Dokolo District on March 11, 2024. PHOTOs/SANTOS OJOK

Dr Alwoch Ogwal thanked the FDC secretariat and the people of Lango Sub-region for the support rendered to her so far.

“All the people I have consulted have been very positive about the message that we have – completing the work that was begun by my late mother, the late Hon Cecilia Atim Ogwal. It is great to be walking on the journey and towards completing the works my great mother had begun,” Dr Alwoch said.

“Her (late Ogwal’s) work crossed international boundaries, and because of her, Dokolo is known worldwide, and so is FDC the party, under which I am now standing under – seeking to be elected to take her place,” she added.

UPC’s candidate Sarah Aguti Nyankori (right) accompanied by Oyam Woman MP Santa Alum Ogwal at the EC offices on March 11, 2024. PHOTO/SANTOS OJOK

UPC’s Aguti said: “I have just finished my nomination and we are ready to start doing campaigns in all the sub-counties in Dokolo District and we are waiting for the voting day. I have been a citizen of Dokolo, I know what they want and I can take their voices to parliament.

“We are ready for any interference that will appear, any rigging, and we are going to make sure that the voice of the people of Dokolo is heard across Uganda. We have learned our lessons, we have improved our approach, and we are ready to win this election.”