Electricity theft causes frequent outages in Sebei

Kween District Woman MP Emma Rose Cherukut speaks during a meeting organised to stop power theft in Sebei Sub-region in Kapchorwa Municipality last week. The meeting was attended by Sebei leaders and Umeme officials. PHOTO | FRED WAMBEDE

By  Fred Wambede

What you need to know:

  • Cases of power theft are mostly reported in the sub -counties of Cheminy, Kaproron, and Binyiny all in Kween District and Chema, Barawa, Kapchesombe, and Kisenyi in Kapchorwa District.

Rampant electricity theft has lead to frequent outages that have negatively impacted on the businesses in Sebei Sub-region .

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.