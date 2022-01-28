Emmanuel loved God, work with all his heart- Betty Mutebile

Ms Betty Mutebile, the deceased Bank of Uganda Governor, Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile’s widow has described him as a loving, friendly, hardworking, respectful gentlemen who devoted his entire life to his job and serving God.

While eulogizing the seasoned professional economist and reformer during the Friday national prayers for his body, Ms Mutebile told mourners who gathered at Kololo ceremonial ground in Kampala, including President Museveni and Central Bank of Kenya governor, Patrick Njoroge, that her love for Emmanuel and the strong bond between her and her deceased husband could be demonstrated in the fact that she also intentionally decided to devote her entire life to supporting him.

“Emmanuel loved his job. He served diligently with all his strength. He did not think about doing any business from his job. When I discovered the type of person he was, what he believed in and what he wanted, I intentionally, deliberately, purposefully decided and planned to stop whatever personal things that I was doing and then attend to this man. I’m so satisfied and I have no regret,” she said.

Below is an abridged version of her eulogy;

I thank you all for coming to pay tribute to Emmanuel.

I have known Emmanuel for almost 40 years. We first met when the situation in this country was very unstable and at that time, we were not sure whether he would stay in Uganda or go into exile like all his UPM [Uganda Patriotic Movement] colleagues and so the situation was very unstable and unsafe to live in.

I remember when thugs attacked us at our residence where we used to stay at Mabua road.

President Museveni signs on a portrait of Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile during his funeral service at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on January 28, 2022. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

They killed our driver, Adrian who was living in the quarters, a man whose stature was almost the size of Emmanuel and they thought they had killed him (Mutebile) at that time. I remember they even pinned on him one of those budges that Emmanuel would get when he travels. They did not take anything else from that house because they [thought] they had finished their mission.

Those were the times we were living in. I think it was either 1987 or 1988…I’m not too sure. May Adrian’s soul rest in eternal peace!

Later when stability returned, we were able to wed at All Saints Church and so we have lived together for more than half of our lives and this is the only life that I know.

It took me a long time to understand Emmanuel because he did not talk much and I would not know what he would be thinking. He liked to be very formal in all his dealings. He was such a gentle man.

He was very smart. I remember whenever we would be going out, he would make sure that I dress first. I didn’t know why he would harass me ‘get ready, get ready’, little did I know that he waited to see the outfit I would be wearing so that he selects his neckties. That was him.

On weekends, he always wanted us to wear similar attires. Those of you who have been coming home on weekends know. Every time I made an outfit [for myself] I had to make a [matching] shirt for him. I don’t even know what I’m going to do with all those shirts. Anyway, God is good.

He also wanted me to be as perfect as he was in all that I did. He wanted me to be careful in all my dealings. He taught me to think before speaking and to ignore petty things. He would say “Betty, think before you speak”. And I have tried.

One time, someone talked to us in an unpleasant manner which offended me. When we were alone, I asked him “Surely Emmanuel, how could you let that person go talking like that.”

He kept quiet and then later told me “Fortunately for me Betty, I have capacity to keep quiet.”



Later, I discovered it was scriptural; Proverbs 19:11 (It is to your Glory to overlook an insult) and I have since followed it because he said if you do react it’s like they have brought you to their level.

Emmanuel loved his family. Despite his busy schedules, he always had time for us. Whenever he was in the country, he always had meals with us-both lunch and dinner- except on Thursdays when he had to attend the Rotary Club of Kampala lunch and on Friday with his friends. He would attend Rotary meetings 100%, even when he travelled. He respected all people. He made everyone feel very special regardless of their race, tribe, religion or even political party.

People would come home at any time even without appointment. It was not easy but God gave me wisdom. I made Sunday an open house day; I would prepare a big buffet and whoever wanted to see him would come Sunday during lunch time and after lunch, we would have fellowship. That went on until Covid came. After fellowship, I would give time one-on-one with whoever came to see him.

Sometimes he would feel embarrassed thinking that I was forcing his friends to attend fellowship with us. Then he would tell them “There’s no free lunch with Betty.”

Emmanuel loved the groups that he belonged to, especially rotary. At one time I thought that it’s the rotary Four-Way Test that made him the kind of person he’s. But later I discovered that he emulated his dad. He also belonged to Kampala Club, the Gurus and many other clubs.

Emmanuel loved his job. He served diligently with all his strength. He did not think about doing any business from his job. When I discovered the type of person he was, that he believed in and what he wanted, I intentionally, deliberately, purposefully decided and planned to stop whatever personal things that I was doing and then attend to this man.

I have a cousin in Canada called Dr Kabahenda Kiggundu who once told me “But Betty, I notice that you do not have a life of your own.” And she was very correct. I intentionally, purposely decided to avail my entire life to support Emmanuel. I’m so satisfied and I have no regret, praise God!

I want to thank God for Emmanuel’s life, for the gifts that God put in him for enabling him to live this far. Yesterday (January 27, 2022) was his 73rd birthday. We thank him for enabling him to serve our nation, our family and all the people who touched him. For using him to transform us to be better people.

I would like to thank H.E [President Museveni] for the trust and confidence you put in him. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and our whole family thanks you.

There’s a scripture in the Bible taken from 1st Timothy 1:12 (Paul was thanking God for considering him and appointing in the ministry). That’s the scripture I would use when were praying with Emmanuel. I would say “God I thank you that you counted Emmanuel faithful and then trusted him with the job he does.” And he loved it. He actually served with all his heart.

I would therefore, like to thank the president who considered Emmanule and appointed him to serve all these years, in spite of all his health issues which I know you are aware of because at one time you even surrendered your own plane to take him for treatment. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.





Funeral service vehicle carrying the portrait of the late BoU Governor Emmanuel Mutebile at Kololo

I would also like to thank Bank of Uganda board, management and staff for the support they have given Emmanuel over the years. I thank God for the medical team of Bank of Uganda for attending to his health over the years. You know, this was our 21st year in the bank, so we are eternally grateful. I thank God for all the doctors who would meet at home led by Prof Otim……I appreciate our Church, All Saints for the spiritual support you have accorded us over the years.

I thank our family, the children, and the entire Mutebile family for accepting me, believing in me and encouraging me.

I appreciate my family from Tooro who have been very supportive.

Emmanuel had two mothers in Kampala. One of them is Mama Miria Obote [former president Milton Obote’s widow]. Such affinity and love! Mama I thank you very much for loving Emmanuel. Even [Jimmy] Akena knows he’s Emmanuel’s brother. Another mother Emmanuel had in Kampala is Mama Mbiire, Charles’ mum. Even now, as I speak Charles is in Kabale preparing Emmanuel’s final resting place. Those mothers-in-law of mine know that I love them.

I appreciate all of you who used to call and check on us in Nairobi, those that flew to Nairobi….Garuga Musinguzi, Mr Bitature, the deputy governor Michael Atingi-Ego, our family members that came to be with me.

I would also like to thank Prof Lule from Nairobi hospital who was the leading team of doctors that attended to Emmanuel in Nairobi. We thank the current Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Mr Patrick Njoroge who visited Emmanuel in hospital and even saw us all the way into the aircraft. The central bank governors had such affinity for each other.

I would also like to thank, in absentia, Mrs Grace Muleyi, wife to Dr Andrew Muleyi, the former Central Bank of Kenya governor who actually left her name as soon as Emmanuel started feeling unwell. She came and kept with me for almost three weeks.

I thank our family and Emmanuel’s childhood friends led by Ndugu [Ruhakana Rugunda] that came to meet us at the airport. I thank my church that has always been there for us. I also thank all of you that always came to visit us on Sunday.