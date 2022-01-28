Emmanuel loved God, work with all his heart- Betty Mutebile

Betty Mutebile (centre) giving a speech during prayers for her deceased husband, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, the former Bank of Uganda Governor, at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on January 28, 2022.

While eulogizing the seasoned professional economist and reformer during the Friday national prayers for his body, Ms Betty Mutebile told mourners who gathered at Kololo ceremonial ground in Kampala, including President Museveni and Central Bank of Kenya governor, Patrick Njoroge, that her love for Emmanuel and the strong bond between her and her deceased husband could be demonstrated in the fact that she also intentionally decided to devote her entire life to supporting him.

Ms Betty Mutebile, the deceased Bank of Uganda Governor, Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile’s widow has described him as a loving, friendly, hardworking, respectful gentlemen who devoted his entire life to his job and serving God.

