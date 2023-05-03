Engola’s Personal Assistant is out of danger – Mulago boss

The life of Ronald Otim, the personal assistant of the former State minister for Labour, Charles Okello Engola, is out of danger, Dr Rosemary Byanyima, the executive director (ED) of Mulago National Referral Hospital, has said.

“He underwent an operation yesterday and is now out of danger. We provided all the necessary treatment and he is recovering,” Dr Byanyima told this publication in a telephone interview today.

Although Dr Byanyima could not give a more detailed report about the patient, she said Otim’s legs were some of the body parts injured.

The Mulago ED also said the hospital is not allowing uninvited visitors to access the patient (Otim) because he needs rest.

Otim was rushed to Mulago Hospital on Tuesday morning after gunshot injuries. This was during a scuffle that ensued in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb in which the late Engola was shot dead by his bodyguard.

The minister who doubled as Oyam North MP was allegedly gunned down by Pte Wilson Sabiiti, who had worked with him for three weeks, according to authorities.

The shooting took place inside Engola's home in Kyanja as he boarded his car to head to State House. Engola was expected to attend a weekly Cabinet meeting.

Army spokesman Brig. Felix Kulayigye, who described the incident as unfortunate, said security agencies are investigating the matter.