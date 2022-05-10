Entebbe airport records increased passenger traffic

Entebbe International Airport has registered an increase in the number of daily passengers with an average of 3864 per day in April up from 3793 in March 2022.

This was revealed by the Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Mr Fred Bamwesigye, on Monday while receiving the FUFA Corporate Tournament 2022 trophy that the UCAA football team won after beating Stanbic Bank 2-0 in the finals held in Njeru.

“In March 2022, Entebbe International Airport recorded 60,268 departures and 53,532 arrivals totaling 113,800 passengers, an average of 3793 per day. In April 2022, the airport recorded 55,306 arriving passengers and 60,639 departing departures totaling 115,945 passengers, an average of 3,864 per day,’’ said Mr Bamwesigye.

He added that while this is clearly an improvement from the daily average of 2,568 recorded in 021 and that of 1,500 in 2020, it is still short of the daily average of 5,000 passengers per day that the airport used to record prior to the advent of Covid-19.

ALSO READ: How flight disruptions put the skids under Entebbe Airport

“As part of promoting wellness of staff, the Authority encourages staff participation in sporting events of this nature. Management is committed to invest in such activities, which subsequently result in improved performance at work,” added Mr Bamwesigye.

Mr Sselubiri Stephen, the Captain UCAA football team was elated at the team’s win and saw it as an opportunity to aim higher.

UCAA Director-General Mr Fred Bamwesigye receives the trophy won by the UCAA team from the FUFA Corporate Tournament 2022. Photo | Eve Muganga

“Following this victory, which is following many other accolades, we are now looking at the possibility of participating in other bigger national events in the future,” he said.