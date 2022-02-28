Evicted Kyangwali families request govt to resettle them

Some of the people who were evicted from Kyangwali settlement in Kikuube District  in 2013.  PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • They wonder why they have never been resettled even after President Museveni directed they get a home.

More than 10,000 families, who were evicted from Kyangwali settlement in Kikuube District in 2013, have asked the government to be allowed to resettle on their land.

