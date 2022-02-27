Refugees split school desks for firewood

Mr Andrew Byamukama, the head teacher of Bundingoma Primary School in Bundibugyo District (centre), shows some of the damaged property. PHOTO/ LONGINO MUHINDO

By  Longino Muhindo

What you need to know:

  • School administrators say the Congolese refugees used their desks for firewood. 

School authorities in Bundibugyo District have asked the government to repair education institutions that were damaged by refugees from DR Congo.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.