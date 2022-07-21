Ex-MP aspirant held over trespass at Dollo’s home

Police at Agago Central Police Station are holding a former Agago District Woman MP aspirant over trespassing into the country home of Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo.

Ms Lillian Abalo Ongom, who came third in the 2021 contest which NRM’s Beatrice Akello Okori won, was arrested on Tuesday following a tip-off from residents.

Mr David Ongom Mudongm, the Aswa River Regional police spokesman, confirmed the arrest yesterday.

“Abalo is still in detention at Patongo Central Police Station pending investigations. She has been charged with criminal trespass under the file SD Ref. 02/19/07/2022 at the Central Police Station in Patongo,” he said.

Although Ms Abalo was reportedly found with fetishes and confessed, Mr Ongom said police were limited to charging her with trespass.

Rwot Kassimiro Ongom, the Patongo clan chief, told Daily Monitor that Ms Abalo was arrested at 2am on Tuesday while planting items in plastic bottles at several corners of the CJ’s home.

“Residents rounded her up and police forced her to dig out the materials she planted,” Rwot Ongom said.

He added: “As cultural elders, we are trying all it takes to find out what that was and ensure that no one is harmed. This is not the first incident of herbs or witchcraft we heard. There are numerous allegations and it’s our role as cultural leaders to ensure no harm is done by any witch.”

In a viral video recorded during Ms Abalo’s arrest, a voice alleged to be hers could be heard explaining that she was tricked by some people in Kampala to plant the fetishes.

“Now I am going to die over what I don’t know; this is a plan to destroy me and they have succeeded,” the audio said.