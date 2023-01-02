Ex-MP Fungaroo claims arrested by UPDF soldiers in Obongi 

Former Obongi County Member of Parliament (MP) Hassan Kaps Fungaroo late Monday claimed he had been arrested by UPDF soldiers in Obongi District during his visit to pay tribute to the family of a Local Council I Chairman in the area.

Speaking to Monitor on phone before his eventual arrest, Fungaroo said he had “gone to offer condolences to the family which lost someone few weeks ago.”

"I came to Aliba bito Village to say condolence to the LCI Yassin Amen who lost his father. We were together with the family members and UPDF soldiers arrived at 6pm and immediately surrounded me together with Amen," he told this reporter on Monday evening.

He added: "I don't know whether there is need to ask for permission to go and attend funeral in villages. By the time of the death of LC 1 Chairman's father, I was not around and I'm told the RDC gave the order that I must be arrested," he added.

Fungaroo claimed he was not aware if he had broken any Ugandan law at the time of his purported arrest.

"They have called the police to take me to the police station together with the family members. I really don't know which law of Uganda I have broken to subject me to such harassments and It is Buga Matata the Obongi Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Matata Buga who gave the order," Mr Fungaroo said.

When contacted over the matter, Obongi RDC Buga said “he had nothing to do with the media.”

"Fungaroo went to Aliba bito Village to do what? I have no idea at the moment about what you asking. What do you expect me to do?” he asked in a phone conversation.

Instead, he further told Monitor that: “I am for my official leave. If you want information, call the District Security Officer (DISO) of the area."