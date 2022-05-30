Ex-speaker Kadaga agrees to meet 17-year-old namesake

The Third Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has agreed to meet a 17-year-old student with whom she shares a name.

The younger Rebecca Kadaga, a Senior Four student at Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) in Jinja City, told Monitor that she is always asked if that is her real name, and wants to meet her namesake.

“Even the school director (Swaibu Kitezala) asked me if that is my real names. The problem is that it is very difficult to meet Ms Kadaga, otherwise, I really want to meet her in person,” she said last week.

The teenager said also she wants to pursue law like her role model, Ms Kadaga. Ms Kadaga, who is also the Minister for East African Community Affairs and the Kamuli Woman MP, through her Twitter handle set the first week of June for their meeting.

“I will meet young Rebecca Kadaga in the first week of June. I will get in touch with the head teacher at JIPRA,” she tweeted last week on Thursday.

Mr Kitezala welcomed the news, saying: “I told that girl that if Ms Kadaga gets to know about her, she will look for her .”

The school received a new Shs535m 67-seater bus from Scania Uganda last week ahead of the institution’s 20-year anniversary.