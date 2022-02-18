Prime

Experts ask govt to take over nursery education 

Children attend class at  Nakasero Kindergarten in January. PHOTO/JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • They say government should address the issue of access to education for all Ugandans at all levels.

Experts have asked the Education Policy Review Commission to consider the integration of the 21st Century life skills and values in the curriculum and assessment of learners at all levels of education.
The experts have also asked government to take over nursery education, which is currently under private investors.
The Ministry of Education formed the Education Policy review Commission composed of 12 experts, who are seeking proposals and views to form the new Education White Paper, 2022 to replace the one that was formulated in 1992.

