Experts probe how Brig Gen Kiggundu was electrocuted





Investigations have commenced into how the Deputy Commander of the Uganda People’s Defence Air Force (UPDAF), Brig Gen Stephen Kiggundu, was electrocuted to death while having a shower.

Brig Gen Kiggundu was reportedly electrocuted in the bathroom at his official residence on Bulime Road in Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District, on Sunday evening.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, said details of how the deceased was electrocuted are still under inquiry.

“We have been informed that he was having a shower in the evening and got electrocuted. The details of how he was electrocuted are what we are yet to get. The body is in the mortuary and we will certainly have a post-mortem report,” Brig Gen Kulayigye said yesterday.

Brig Gen Kiggundu, 46, who was promoted to the rank of Brigadier and appointed by President Museveni as the deputy commander of UPDAF in 2022, has been in charge of revamping the air force after several incidents of the army aircraft crashes.

Brig Gen Kiggundu was born on April 3, 1977, in Bugonga, Entebbe.

He went on to study ICT at university and thereafter he joined the army on July 27, 1999, in Hoima District.

According to his colleague, after undergoing the nine months basic military training, Brig Gen Kiggundu was selected among the trainees for the aircraft training.

In October 2000, Brig Gen Kiggundu and a few others were sent to Israel where they were trained as cadet pilots and they got training in piloting MIG 21 fighter jets.

He was among the best trainees, which propelled him to greater heights.

The Uganda government sent him again to Israel where he trained as a paratrooper. After completing the course, he became one of the first paratroopers in the country since the National Resistance Movement took power in 1986.

He briefly returned to Uganda before he was sent to Czech Republic to train as a pilot at subsonic speed using Aero L-39 Albatros jet trainer.

As a pilot combat trainer, he later used that knowledge to train hundreds of Ugandan pilots upon returning to Uganda.

When an opportunity to train on piloting supersonic jets emerged in Ukraine, he was selected.

He emerged the best trainer in the MIG 21 supersonic jet.

His superiors would later appoint him a squad commander.

Later, he benefited from several other courses in pilot air force management and operators and junior command tactics.

When the government decided to attack Lord Resistance Army rebels using aircraft, Brig Gen Kiggundu was deployed with his MIG 21s in their pursuit in Garamba in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2008.

The army also deployed him in the fight against Allied Democratic Forces in Western Uganda.

He studied in the US Air Command Staff College and China’s military school.

President Museveni appointed him a squadron commander.

Brig Gen Kulayigye said the deceased was the first pilot to be trained in piloting the Sukhoi 30s fighter jets, which Uganda purchased from Russia in 2012.

He was appointed the squadron commander for the Sukhoi 30s.

He was thereafter sent to Senior Staff College Kimaka in Jinja City where he worked at the air directing staff.

He was appointed the commander of the Soroti Air Force Wing.

In November 2022, after several incidents of crashes of military aircraft, President Museveni appointed him the deputy UPDAF commander after promoting him from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Brigadier General. He skipped the rank of colonel.

On February 2023, the Master of Ceremonies of the Chancellery, Maj Gen George Igumba, said Brig Kiggundu was awarded the Medal of diamond for his contribution to the air force.

“As a squad commander, MIGD/Wing commander NAFW and Air Directing Staff, Sukhoi 3MK2 commander has been recognised for outstanding technical knowledge; flexibility and dedication to duty are evident with the quality of services he has provided. The distinctive accomplishments of the general officer reflect great credit upon himself and the government of Uganda,” Maj Gen Igumba said.

The body of Brig Gen Kiggundu is still kept in the morgue as the army plans for his send off, Brig Gen Kulayigye said.

