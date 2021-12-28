Experts urge screening of Covid patients for Tuberculosis

Medical workers register people during the World Tuberculosis Day in Gulu District recently. PHOTO BY RACHEL MABALA

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • In Uganda, 90,000 people die of TB every year and out of every 100,000 people, 250 are infected and the treatment involves testing of sputum, preventive therapy, and swallowing taking medicine for six month.

The Uganda Stop TB Partnership (USTP), a non-government organisation coordinating all institutions involved in the treatment of Tuberculosis (TB) in the country, has called for screening of all Covid-19 patients for the disease.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.