Fake Covid-19 cards sold on open market

People go about their businesses on Nasser Road in Kampala yesterday. The street is a hub for printing businesses, including book legers, receipt documents, file folios, business cards and identification cards of all kinds. PHOTOS / ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • Suspicious that they could be arrested, the dealers use their proxies to negotiate prices and specifications, who upon execution of the job, deliver the forged certificates bearing stamps and seals, depending on the client’s specifications.

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over as forged Covid-19 vaccination cards and Covid-19 certificates are being sold exorbitantly on the open market to unvaccinated Ugandans, Daily Monitor has established.

