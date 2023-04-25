Family of Kayunga snake vendor bitten to death abandons business

The family of Abdallah Kalule who caught snakes and sold them for survival has abandoned the trade calling it risky after he was bitten to death last week.

Kalule died after he was bitten by a poisonous snake he attempted to catch last Thursday.

His uncle, Mr John Jjingo, said on Tuesday that although they had a long family history of capturing and selling the reptiles, they had decided to abandon the trade after Kalule’s demise.

“Late Kalule had for a long time captured snakes some of which were bigger than the one that killed him. We cannot go on with such a risky business which can make us lose our life. We will concentrate on other ventures like growing tomatoes and maize,” Mr Jjingo said.

Kalule who was a resident of Bulawula A village in Kitimbwa sub-county, Kayunga District was bitten by a puff adder as he dug an anthill to catch the snake.

According to Bulawula LC1 chairman David Ssebalijjo, the deceased who was 38 years old had long dealt in the capture and sale of snakes to especially traditional healers before he was bitten by a puff adder.

Late Kalule’s wife told Monitor that on the fateful day, her husband sighted a big black Puff Adder entering an anthill, a stone throw away from their home.

"As usual, he picked a hoe and started excavating the big anthill. The digging took some time with the snake out of sight," grieving Widow Mariam Nakyejjwe narrated to mourners.

Kalule would sell a snake at Shs150, 000.

Another relative who preferred not to be named said they inherited the business from their grandparents who also used to capture and ‘play’ with snakes.