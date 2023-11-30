Father, 33, arrested over defiling twin daughters in quest for riches

Police in Kamuli District in eastern Uganda are holding a 33-year-old man for allegedly defiling his 10-year-old twin daughters after reportedly being instructed by a native doctor in his quest for riches.

The suspect, a resident of Kawolera zone, Ndalike Parish, Namwendwa Sub County in Kamuli District who is accused of repeatedly defiling his daughters between September and November 2023 on advice of a yet to be identified native doctor as a precondition for getting wealthy was transferred from Namwendwa Police Post to Kamuli Central Police Station on Wednesday for further investigations.

Police have preferred aggravated defilement charges against him.

According to Busoga north region Police spokesperson, Michael Kasadha the suspect separated with his wife in 2021.

“We have in our custody a father who defiled his daughters in search of wealth and commend local leaders for taking up action that led to his arrest instead of mob action. We promise to ensure these children get justice as a deterrent lesson to other would be perpetrators,” Kasadha said.

A confidant of the suspect who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity claimed the wife separated with him because she feared she would be “offered to the spirit world as a ritual sacrifice before the man changed to another native doctor who advised him to sleep with his daughters who are virgins to get double wealth in terms of money and property.”

Mr Kasadha said between January and June 2023, Busoga North Police Region comprising Luuka, Kaliro, Buyende and Kamuli recorded 245 defilement cases with only 72 cases reaching courts.

“The failure of cases to progress in the legal system is often attributed to complainants losing interest, extrajudicial negotiations, lack of evidence due to delayed reporting and we urge stakeholders to collectively refrain from undermining the processes essential for achieving satisfactory justice,” Kasadha said.

The Speaker of Busoga Lukiko George Mutyabule condemned the rising cases of incest and “disturbing ugly” cases of abominations in the guise of quick wealth and drug abuse.