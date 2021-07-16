FDC: Lukwago, Kasozi tipped to replace VP Ssebugwawo

The party is in the process of filling some vacant seats in their leadership.

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has identified two candidates to replace the party’s former vice president of Buganda Region, Ms Joyce Ssebugwawo, Daily Monitor has learnt.

The candidates, according to insiders within FDC, are Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and former Makindye Division MP Ibrahim Kasozi.

“Party leaders are still clashing on who to choose to replace Ssebugwawo. Some leaders want Lukwago while others want Kasozi. They are supposed to choose one person for this position,” a source said.

Another source said many of the party National Executive Committee (NEC) members prefer Mr Lukwago given his popularity not only in Kampala but also across the country. The source, however, said the party does not take for granted Mr Kasozi’s loyalty.

“If you put Kasozi and Lukwago on the weighing scale, Lukwago is heavier. Lukwago is both a brand in Buganda and in the entire country so the party has to tap into his potential and the name,” another source said.

When contacted yesterday, the party president, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, said: “The names of our candidates remain our secret but at a later date, we shall notify the country on the person the party will select to replace Ssebugwawo before the end of next week.”

According to Mr Amuriat, the party’s working committee, which he chairs, will sit today (Friday) to choose one person and the name will be forwarded to NEC for approval.

“If NEC objects to our choice, the whole process will begin afresh,” Mr Amuriat said.

Mr Amuriat said the party is set to replace other top leaders who have since left the party.

Ms Ssebugwawo left the party last month after she was appointed Minister of State for Information Communication Technology and National Guidance.

The party said she would no longer rub shoulders with them because she accepted to work for their “oppressor”.

Among the other positions to be filled include secretary for mobilisation and organisation which was formally occupied by Ms Ingrid Turinawe, who defied the party and contested as Independent in the recently concluded elections.

Others include vice president Eastern Region, secretary for agriculture, and secretary for international relations, among others.

Initially, these leaders were usually elected in the National Delegate’s Conference but due to Covid-19 induced restrictions, the party said it would not be able to convene this conference.

Mr Amuriat said the National Council will sit after the NEC meeting to ratify NEC’s decisions.

This newspaper could not get a comment from Mr Lukwago as he did not answer our calls by press time nor could we get a comment from Mr Kasozi, whose numbers were off.

Who are they

Who is Lukwago?

Mr Lukwago is a lawyer and politician who has been Lord Mayor since 2011.

He owns a law firm, Lukwago and Co. Advocates and has been at the forefront of defending a number of top politicians and people in the country.

Before becoming a mayor, he was MP Kampala central which he served under Democratic Party. He joined FDC last year.

Who is Kasozi?

Mr Kasozi on the other hand, is also a lawyer.

He is the former Makindye East legislator who lost his seat in the 11th Parliament.

While in Parliament, Mr Kasozi was appointed the deputy chairperson of Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) by his party.