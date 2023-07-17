Fear as 15 suspected criminals break out of Rwampara police cells 

Authorities in Rwampara District in western Uganda have launched a manhunt for 15 suspected criminals who broke out of Rwampara Central Police custody in Buteraniro-Nyeihanga town council.

Rwizi region police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira on Monday said the suspects escaped at around 12pm on July 16, 2023 through a hole they had created by removing bricks from behind the wall.

“The suspects dug into the behind wall of the structure by removing some of the bricks which created enough space for them to sneak through,” said Mr Kasasira.

He identified the suspects as Ignatius Twinamatsiko, Erick Ariho, Salim Aronda, Barclays Muhumuza, Yakobu Tumwekwatse, Jackson Nyesiga, Medard Tujunirwe and Rogers Baguma.

Others are Benson Akampa, Laubel Turinawe, Lawrence Atukunda, Joram Mwijukye, Akara Tusiime, Ronald Muhanguzi and Denis Kamugisha.

Mr Kasasira four of the suspects were facing theft charges, three were on robbery and two on defilement charges. Others had been detained on charges of domestic violence, threatening violence, malicious damage, arson and obtaining money by false pretence.

Mr Musa Nuwagira, a wholesale business man at Nyamukana trading centre in Ndeija said the incident has caused concern the business community and farmers in the area.

“Last week they stole my three goats at home, my neighbour lost two and a sheep. We are still hunting for these thieves and we suspect those that escaped could be part of the gang tormenting us. We pray that police re-arrest them and also intensifies hunting those terrorising our villages,” said Mr Nuwagira.

The Resident District Commissioner Rwampara, Ms Jane Muhindo said the security team is investigating reports that the suspects could have been aided to escape.