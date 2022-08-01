Fire guts Kiboga deputy RDC’s office

Police in Kiboga District are investigating the circumstances under which the office of the deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) was torched by unidentified people on Sunday.

According to the Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, preliminarily findings indicate that unknown people broke into the office and set it on fire, burning important office documents, two office tables, four chairs and a cabin among other properties. Also burnt is the district lands office which is housed in the same building.

She said the night watchmen guarding the district headquarters were the first to see smoke coming out of building ventilators. The same building also houses the offices of the district internal security officer, district secretary for lands and district physical planning. However, these offices were not affected.

“We have recovered a pair of pliers and an empty five-litre jerrycan of fuel which the arsonists used. Our team is conducting further investigations to ascertain the intention of the arsonist,” Mr Kawala said.

Mr Moses Lutwama, the Kiboga deputy RDC declined to comment on the incident, saying: “We are giving police a chance to carry out the investigations and give us a report.”

On Friday, an unidentified group of people dropped leaflets in the neighbouring Mityana District threatening to attack government institutions.

Police say the anonymous letters are directed to government, public institutions and security installations particularly Mityana Central Police Station.